'I’m 45 but I still feel young' – Nana Ama Mcbrown

Mcbrown Wine.png Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: ghpage

Popular Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nana Ama Mcbrown, has been seen on social media 'boasting' about some of her lifetime achievements while admiring her youthful look.

In the video which has since gone viral, the mother of one acknowledged the fact that although she’s now 45, she still feels very young.

The actress was seated at a luxurious restaurant while making such statements.

"My age right now is like a new blessing. I am 45 and I feel young, I feel good, I feel blessed and I feel I have achieved enough,” She stated.

The said video has since raised brows on social media as it is perceived that Nana Ama Mcbrown barely blows her own trumpet.

According to some social media users, the screen goddess is fast becoming arrogant which is quite unusual on her path.

Others have also suggested that she might have perhaps been a little tipsy to have acted in such a manner.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv)

