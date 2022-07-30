I’m 53% Nigerian – Rapper Lil Wayne reveals after tracing African root

American rapper, Lil Wayne

American rapper, Lil Wayne, has disclosed that he is Nigerian.

The entrepreneur who began his music career at age 13, disclosed this while he was a guest on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champ”.



“Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot com and my shit came back like 53% Nigerian. Yea! Me and my mum need to have a talk,” Wayne said.



The Grammy award winner, who is known for his unique flair and dynamic lyrics, has openly shown his love for the West African country, making reference to the nation in his hit song, Amili.



In the interview, he said an ancestry test shows he is 53% Nigerian.

Responding to the question about a possible visit to Nigeria, he said, ”I gat to go to Nigeria…I gat to go see that place.”



This is not the first time Wayne has expressed an interest in visiting the West African country. Some weeks back while playing “Never Ever Have I”, he stated he would love to visit Nigeria and Egypt.



His interest in Nigeria heightened after industry colleagues Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion, and Future visited in 2019.