'I’m a jealous lover, I can’t have a baby for an entertainer' - Socialite

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com
Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Baj, has disclosed that she cannot have a child with a male celebrity.
The Disc Jockey noted that she is a jealous lover and would not be able to handle the attention the celebrity would get from other women.
According to her, having a baby for a celebrity would be very draining.
Tolani added that it is better for both parties to save themselves the stress of being in a toxic co-parenting arrangement or relationship.
She wrote: “Having a baby with an entertainer must be constantly draining.
"I recognize that I’m a jealous lover so let’s save ourselves from future toxicity.”
