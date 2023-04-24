'I’m a jealous lover, I can’t have a baby for an entertainer' - Socialite

Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Baj

Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Baj, has disclosed that she cannot have a child with a male celebrity.

The Disc Jockey noted that she is a jealous lover and would not be able to handle the attention the celebrity would get from other women.



According to her, having a baby for a celebrity would be very draining.



Tolani added that it is better for both parties to save themselves the stress of being in a toxic co-parenting arrangement or relationship.



She wrote: “Having a baby with an entertainer must be constantly draining.

"I recognize that I’m a jealous lover so let’s save ourselves from future toxicity.”



Watch the video below:



