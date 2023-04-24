0
Menu
Entertainment

'I’m a jealous lover, I can’t have a baby for an entertainer' - Socialite

Tolabanj.png Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Baj

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Baj, has disclosed that she cannot have a child with a male celebrity.

The Disc Jockey noted that she is a jealous lover and would not be able to handle the attention the celebrity would get from other women.

According to her, having a baby for a celebrity would be very draining.

Tolani added that it is better for both parties to save themselves the stress of being in a toxic co-parenting arrangement or relationship.

She wrote: “Having a baby with an entertainer must be constantly draining.

"I recognize that I’m a jealous lover so let’s save ourselves from future toxicity.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana