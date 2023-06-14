I’m a successful record producer but a failed musician – Ball J admits

Ball J is a popular Ghanaian sound engineer

Ghanaian rapper and sound engineer, Ball J has described himself as a successful record producer but a failed musician.

Explaining his stance in an interview with Amansan Krakye, the Hip Hop artiste said that lack of support in the music industry has made him a failure.



“My assessment is that as a producer I’ve done very well but looking at Ghana music I will say if I look at myself I’ve failed as a musician. Because there is no support in the industry but personally I’m doing very well but nationally I have failed due to the lack of support.



“So I’m a successful producer but I’ve still failed Ghanaians not because of mine intentions but the support is not there,” he further admitted on the show.

Ball J has contributed a lot to the Ghana Music industry, he can be named among the top 10 famous Ghanaians who made the Azonto genre and dance popular worldwide.



He has worked with the likes of Guru, Stay Jay, Sarkodie and many others.