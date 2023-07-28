I’m a unique musician and not imitating Ebony – Abbi Ima

Budding female artiste, Abbi Ima

Budding female artiste, Abbi Ima, has denied impersonating the late Ebony Reign.

Such claims, according to the musician originally known as Abigail Ayizam, are incorrect.



She believes she is distinctive in her own right and is not a carbon copy of the late dancehall artiste.



She made the statements during an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s mid-morning broadcast.



Abbi Imma, an all-around artist, stated that her major skills are Afrobeat and nightlife music.

“It’s flattering when people think I look or sound like Ebony. However, my name is Abbi Ima. I’m not Ebony, and I’m not attempting to imitate her. I learned something from her, but I want people to know that my name is Abbi Ima and that I am not the same as Ebony. I’m not trying to imitate or be like her. “I want people to think of me as a distinct musician.”



Abbi Ima has gained recognition for songs such as African Girl, Only You, Zanzibar, Fakers, Bronya and the latest Give Me Love featuring Fancy Gadam and produced by Ekay.



In 2020, the artiste won the Song of the Year at Brong Ahafo Music Awards (BAMA).



She has performed with the likes of Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Ofori Amponsah and Kojo Antwi.