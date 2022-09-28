0
Menu
Entertainment

I'm a versatile artiste – DJ Coz on why he does different genres of music

Dj Coz Music DJ Coz

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Multi-talented singer DJ Coz has assured his fans that churning out different genres of music is not derailing.

In his opinion, it gives them the chance to have a fresh feel of his work so that they do not get bored.

DJ Coz’s sentiments come following social media backlash that he confuses his listeners as he always churns out different genres of songs whenever there’s a new release.

But defending his ‘multi-genre’ tag, the ‘IUyoyo’ hitmakers indicated “It is not difficult to adapt to my versatility because my style is unique to me.”

"I love my fans very much and I’ll always listen to their opinion but I also want them to understand that I don’t want to be limited when it comes to my creativity.”

To prove his point, DJ Coz has released yet another banger ‘I Nor Well’, which is an Amanpiano riddim.

The song talks about how the singer has fallen in love with a woman who is driving him crazy.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo