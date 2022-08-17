I’m a wife so I’ve lost my voice? - Bridget Otoo reacts to advice to stay off social media

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo has announced that she will not heed to the advice from a section of social media users who claim it is time for her to take a break and concentrate on her marriage.

Her comment comes after a Facebook user, Nana Asiedu Agyekum, in a post on Tuesday called on friends of the news anchor to ensure that she posts less on social media with the reason that some unhealthy comments by netizens can affect her condition as a pregnant woman.



"Somebody close to her should advise her to stay off social media for some time, considering her current situation plus her pregnancy. Some of these posts are unhealthy and invalid for public consumption. She should stop making posts that would enable netizens to ridicule her," he wrote.



The speculations which got to the attention of Bridget attracted a clap back. She jabbed that his advice wasn't needed adding that he should rather implement it in his home.



"I’m a wife so I’ve lost my voice? The post is for people like you who see a joke and smell a fart! Drink water and mind your business. If you have any advice, give it to the “netizens” because I haven’t been on social media to insult them to stay away. Social media is for fools? So I should stay off for fools to have their day! I see married in your bio, I beg go and use the advice in your own home! I'm doing fine!" she noted.



Bridget Otoo, however, did not address the pregnancy rumour.

OPD/DA