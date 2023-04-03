I'm a witch - Efya on why she likes to wear black

Ghanaian neo-soul vocalist, Efya

Ghanaian neo-soul vocalist, Jane Afia Awindor, known professionally as Efya, has shared some insights into her personal and professional life.

In a recent interview with Doreen Avio on Joy Prime, the singer disclosed that she identifies as a "witch".



She explained that her fondness for the colour black is due to the nature of her work, which involves recording music at night when everyone else is asleep.



“I feel like it blends with every other colour. I think black is something that fits most of the time. Also, I like it because I’m a witch,” Efya said.



The award-winning artist further revealed that she is a nocturnal being, and she prefers working late at night because it's quiet.



When asked if she would wear black on her wedding day, Efya said she had always wanted to, but she wasn't sure anymore.



“I don’t really sleep at night, and it’s been like that for a very long time. So, I figured I might as well make it cool because I’m a very Nokturnal being and I come alive at night. Most of the time, I like to work late at night because it’s quiet,” the songstress added.

Efya's career in music started after she participated in Stars of the Future, a music reality show in Ghana.



She had always been singing in church and was passionate about music.



The singer, the daughter of filmmaker Nana Adwoa Awindor, shared how growing up with a famous mother was stressful, and she even got bullied in school because of it.



“It was very stressful. There was a lot of pressure. I got beaten up because of my mom when I got to secondary school,” Efya narrated.



She also expressed her desire to emulate her father's career path and become a film director, which did not materialize.



Nonetheless, she added that she gained some experience in the creative industry at an early age, including video editing, directing, and animation, thanks to her parents' influence.

