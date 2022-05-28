2
I’m about to shake Ghana again – Barima Sidney reveals

Barima Sidney

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Barima Sidney has encouraged the NPP government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to go outside the box to fix the economy.

Barima Sidney made the call during Connect FM’s Edwumapa Mmre drive.

Barima Sidney says Ghana isn’t the only country suffering from the Russia-Ukraine war, but politicians aren’t thinking creatively.

“Ghana’s economic woes aren’t unique. Everybody suffers globally. If your fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you, and that’s what’s happening in Ghana.

He said Ghanaians should evaluate living conditions before voting.

“I can’t recommend NPP or NDC to Ghanaians in 2024.” Vote based on how you live. I’m not static, I don’t belong to any political party, and I can speak up if things are wrong, he said.

The ‘Our Money’ hitmaker will release POWER shortly.

The new song’s message would stun Ghanaians and leaders, he says.

“I’ll shortly release a current events tune. Controversial. “Power” comes out in August. He continued, “That music will shake everywhere.”

