'I'm absolutely useless when it comes to cooking' - French Ambassador to Ghana

Anne Sophie AVÉ says it's a torture cooking

Anne Sophie AVÉ shares cooking experience



French Ambassador to Ghana hates cooking



The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie AVÉ, has disclosed that she finds cooking absolute torture.



Not only does she hate the idea, Her Excellency Anne AVÉ has also revealed that she is a very bad cook. Her cooking is not one of the best according to her children who have tasked her to stay away from the kitchen.



"I can't even cook French dishes, I am absolutely useless when it comes to cooking. My children begged me not to cook, they say we will do delivery. There was a moment I had taken a holiday and I was at home and told my children I'm gonna cook things and they were outraged. I am the worst cook you can think of.

"If I am hosting people for dinner, I will make an effort. It will take me a couple of days with my recipe book and I will call my mum and some very professional chefs", she stated in an interview on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra100.5FM.



Anne AVÉ who sees cooking as an extreme sport added: "I am just zero when it comes to cooking. If I ever cook for you and it's something good, you can be absolutely sure that I have spent like two days doing this and that it is a big privilege, shows how much I love you...To me, it is torture, absolute torture to be in the kitchen."



Appointed as Ambassador of France to Ghana by decree of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, in 2018, Anne Sophie AVÉ, has proven her love for the country from embarking on projects to rocking locally made in Ghana outfits.



In April this year, she was enstooled as Nkosuo Hemaa of Hani in the Bono Region. Now known as Nana Benneh III, the Ambassador pledged to support the development of her community.



