I'm addicted to lesbian porn - Lady Reveals

Single mother, Sarah Mohammed has revealed that after living with a lesbian for a few months, she is attracted to lesbian porn and admires them though she does not practice it.

In a chat with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, Sarah stated that while staying together, her friend would sometimes touch her inappropriately and put anklets on her ankle.



”She had no place to stay so I let her into my home. We were friends since childhood so I knew her even though friends told me about her newly found identity.



But sometimes she would touch my breasts while I sleep and kiss my neck too. I told her to stop but she didn't listen. That was when I realized that she is a lesbian, ” Sarah disclosed.

According to Sarah, she drove her out eventually because she felt it was ’demonic.’ However, Sarah likes to watch lesbian porn and admires lesbians now even though she claims to not practice.



”She left about a year ago and since then I go home and it's lesbian porn that I watch. Also, I like their character but I'm praying about it because I know it's demonic, ” she said.



