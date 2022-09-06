0
I’m alive, fine and safe – Dumelo

John Dumelo On Motor.jpeg John Dumelo

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Actor John Dumelo has debunked rumours that he has died.

The rumour mill went into a frenzy after the politician was reported to have been involved in a car crash.

Dispelling the rumours in a video on Facebook on Monday, 5 September 2022, Mr Dumelo said he was OK.

“I’ve heard some rumours about myself being in an accident and I’m no more and so forth. I just want to let everybody know that is false,” Mr Dumelo stated.

The actor further disclosed his location at the time of making the video.

“I’m currently in Akpafu-Todzi. I’m currently checking out some farming activities here and interacting with the farmers."

“From here, I’ll move to Santrokofi and then I would also go to Lolobi and Likpe to also check out and interact with some farmers and so I’m okay, I’m alright, I just want to let everybody know that I’m fine, I’m safe.”

Source: classfmonline.com
