I’m alive, fine and safe – Dumelo

John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has debunked rumours that he has died.

The rumour mill went into a frenzy after the politician was reported to have been involved in a car crash.



Dispelling the rumours in a video on Facebook on Monday, 5 September 2022, Mr Dumelo said he was OK.



“I’ve heard some rumours about myself being in an accident and I’m no more and so forth. I just want to let everybody know that is false,” Mr Dumelo stated.

The actor further disclosed his location at the time of making the video.



“I’m currently in Akpafu-Todzi. I’m currently checking out some farming activities here and interacting with the farmers."



“From here, I’ll move to Santrokofi and then I would also go to Lolobi and Likpe to also check out and interact with some farmers and so I’m okay, I’m alright, I just want to let everybody know that I’m fine, I’m safe.”