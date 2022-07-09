‘I’m better than Joe Mettle musically’ - Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku descends on Joe Mettle

Ras Kuuku claims Joe Mettle used his name to promote an event in the past

Ras Kuuku says Joe Mettle could have ignored question about knowing him



Joe Mettle denies knowing Ras Kuuku



Ras Kuuku, has asked Joe Mettle to stop pretending not to know who he is after the gospel musician mentioned he had no idea who the Dancehall musician is until his Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) got missing.



“Joe Mettle can attest to the fact that musically, I’m better than him. In terms of voice and style, I’m bigger than him. I can’t say Joe Mettle is better than me. How? why?" Kuuku said in an exclusive interview on Onua FM’s ‘Anigye Mmere’.



“Do you know that people questioned his Artiste of the Year award? So when he was nominated again in the top category this year, I was like, if his work could earn him that nomination, then don’t we deserve to be there, as well? I just questioned the process, nothing more,” he said.



According to the award-winning artiste, Joe Mettle was unhappy he [Kuuku] questioned the gospel musician's inclusion in the ‘Artiste of the Year’ nominees at the VGMA this year which explains why he claims not to know him.

He added that Joe Mettle has used his name in the past to promote his event and was surprised at his remark.



“He didn’t like my utterances, so he threw punches at me. I thought that was it. But he went for interviews and used my name to market his event.



“I was very shocked to hear him say he didn’t know me. He could have declined that question. But because he wanted to use my image to promote his event, he went that path, and we also gave him the hype.



“I can’t comprehend why he’ll say I’ve lost my awards. How can you say this? If he knows the location of the awards, he should help me locate them. I have always maintained that my awards have not gotten missing,” Ras Kuuku added.







ADA/BB