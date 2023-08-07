'I’m blessed to be his daughter' – Cuppy gushes over friendship with dad, Femi Otedola

DJ Cuppy and dad, Femi Otedola

Popular disc jockey Florence Otedola better known as Cuppy has made a lovely comment about her father, Femi Otedola, and their unique friendship.

The billionaire daughter posted a photo of herself with her dad on her Instagram page and stated that spending time with him is one of the most important values for her.



Cuppy stated that the brief, and funny times she spends with him help to solidify and reinforce their relationship.



She added that being the daughter of a successful businessman is a blessing to her and that she cherishes every second spent with him.

Cuppy wrote: “Spending time with my dad @femiotedola is something I treasure. Now that I’m 30 years old. I’m so grateful for our special bond of friendship. We laugh, we talk, we share, and it’s all these small moments that make our relationship so special. I’m so blessed to be his daughter and I cherish every moment we have together.”



