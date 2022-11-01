I’m blessed to have the best siblings in the world – Piesie Esther

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has openly praised her siblings for their continuous support in her music career and life.

She counts herself fortunate enough and blessed to have wonderful siblings no family in the world can compete with.



According to the “Wa Y3 Me Yie” hit-maker known officially as Mrs. Esther Asiedu, her siblings love themselves so much that, they can never do anything without each one of them.

Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on the “Legends” Piesie Esther revealed that, as a star and a prominent musician, her siblings value her so highly that they will do everything to make her happy no matter the situation.



“Let me tell you something about my siblings Agyemang; anyone who knows us well will tell you, if they ask for siblings that show massive love to each other, I will raise my hand first. They will do anything for you. I am blessed to have them as my sisters and brother,” she told Agyemang the host of the show monitored by MyNewsGH.com.