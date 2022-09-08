I'm bouncing back to do stand-up comedy - Funny Face

Funny Face

Funny Face has indicated his return to standup comedy after his long break.

The actor has been away from active comic work due to his much-publicised mental health crisis.



On the night of 30 September 2022 at the National Theatre, however, he will be bouncing back to action.



Along with fellow notables such as OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez, and General Natia, Funny Face is billed for the second edition of Lekzy DeComic’s comedy special, ‘Too Cute To Be Mute’.

In an interview the ‘Chorkor Trotro’ star granted to ghanaweekend.com, he expressed how keen he is to make his comeback.



“Come see Funny Face live in action. 30th September, ‘Too Cute to be Mute’. Ghana, I miss you. Let’s do this.”



In 2010, Funny Face, alias 'The Children's President', had his professional standup debut at the Night of 1010 Laughs.