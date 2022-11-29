0
I’m braiding my hair after SHS – Tutulapato

Tue, 29 Nov 2022

Ghanaian music act Tutulapato has indicated that he will be braiding his hair after he graduates from Senior High School.

He made this disclosure guesting on The Big Show on Class 91.3 FM, Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Tutulapato came to the studio wearing a beenie cap and a hoodie on top of that.

When sit-in host Prince Benjamin (PB) asked why that fashion choice, he answered: "I have a new look now, I'm in secondary school and you know in secondary school, they will demand you to bring your hair cut down and that's the main reason why I have this [on]." He touched the hoodie on his head.

"I might braid [my hair, after school]," he revealed afterwards.

"Braided and hanging," he gave a description to the hairstyle he intends to have.

Explaining why musicians like to have unusual hair-do, he said, "It is special to do that."

Also, "we are in a new generation, and things are changing," he noted.

Personally, "the kind of songs I'll be bringing out next, is one of the reasons why [I'll be braiding my hair]," he shared.

Cosmos Boakoh, alias Tutulapato, also hinted at changing the hairstyle from time to time.

According to the 17-year-old who is a year away from Senior High School graduation, his choice is not influenced by anyone, popular or otherwise.

Tutulapato came to public notice as a winner of Accra-based TV3's Talented Kidz reality show, 2013. He was only seven.

Currently, the rapper, singer and aspiring music producer is on a promotional tour for his new song titled 'Eye Mea (It Is Me)'.

