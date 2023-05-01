I’m comfortable with a cheating partner - Woman

A file photo of lovers

Big Brother Naija star, Doyin, has said that she does not mind having a cheating partner as long as he still loves her.

She made this known during an episode of her podcast, ‘Doyin’s Corner’ which featured colleagues, Beauty and Modella.



According to Doyin, she does not define loyalty as the act of being faithful because she believes that if her partner cheats, it doesn’t mean there is no love for her.



She said: “My partner can love me but still cheat on me. But I don’t think that because he has cheated, he doesn’t love me. For me, my definition of loyalty is not, don’t cheat me.

“I’m just trying to be realistic in my relationship. For me, I will say I want a partner that he will tell me, babe, I’m travelling for six months, I can not promise you that I will be loyal for six months.”



Doyin added that she doesn’t go through her boyfriend’s phone or bothers herself about monitoring him because she has been through a lot.