5
Menu
Entertainment

I’m comfortable with a cheating partner - Woman

Lovers 1 A file photo of lovers

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija star, Doyin, has said that she does not mind having a cheating partner as long as he still loves her.

She made this known during an episode of her podcast, ‘Doyin’s Corner’ which featured colleagues, Beauty and Modella.

According to Doyin, she does not define loyalty as the act of being faithful because she believes that if her partner cheats, it doesn’t mean there is no love for her.

She said: “My partner can love me but still cheat on me. But I don’t think that because he has cheated, he doesn’t love me. For me, my definition of loyalty is not, don’t cheat me.

“I’m just trying to be realistic in my relationship. For me, I will say I want a partner that he will tell me, babe, I’m travelling for six months, I can not promise you that I will be loyal for six months.”

Doyin added that she doesn’t go through her boyfriend’s phone or bothers herself about monitoring him because she has been through a lot.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho