I’m coming back to the studio – Hammer

Music Producer and Businessman, Hammer of The Last Two, who is known for grooming some of the finest Ghanaian Hip Hop or Hiplife artistes in Ghana, says he is coming back to produce music.

The record producer, known in real life as Edward Nana Poku Osei, took a break from music 7 years ago to venture into business.



According to him, he got bored with music and decided to explore other aspects of life.



“I left the studio because I was bored. I felt like a prisoner. For fifteen-plus years, I was locked up in a room with no window. Artistes come and they go. They come and they go. We, the producers and engineers, are locked up in that place, and we don’t see the light.”



“That’s how I got fat. My name is ‘Slim The Hammer’ I wasn’t fat, I was an athlete. So, this business of becoming big was the studio. I sat down for 8 hours playing, making beats, producing… and it got boring at some point. So, I became like a caged dog. That’s why you see me on the street.”



The 45-year-old made this revelation in an interview with Kafui Dey on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The renowned producer further revealed that he has started making beats at home.



“I have a small set up at home that my children use, so after the playing around, I want to get the thing back to my fingers. I’m gonna need some help though. It’s been 7 years since I touched equipment.



Who is Hammer?



Edward Nana Poku Osei, famously known as Hammer, was born on March 27, 1977. His musical career kicked off unexpectedly when his friend (Yaw Opare Anoff, aka Way Deep), a gifted keyboardist at the time, encouraged him to take up the career because he noticed Hammer had the ability to dissect and analyse music in the most unusual ways like a professional.



Hammer founded The Last Two Music Group, which is known for grooming some of the best Ghanaian Hip Hop or Hiplife artists, including Tinny, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Ayigbe Edem, and others. As a producer, he is credited as one of the pioneers and key figures in the popularisation of hiplife, or hip hop, in Ghana.