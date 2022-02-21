‘I'm coming to Ghana just to work with Black Sherif’ - M.O.G Beatz

M.O.G Beatz says he is coming to Ghana for Black Sherif

M.O.G Beatz says Black Sherif is the future

Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy at Lagos Concert



Burna Boy to take Black Sherif on tour



Ghanaian record producer, John Kwesi Dosunmu-Mensah, popularly known as M.O.G Beatz, has revealed he is coming to Ghana for Black Sherif.



The producer who specializes in producing different beats has disclosed he is leaving the United Kingdom to work with Ghana’s newest sensation, Mohammed Ismail Sherif.



“Coming to Ghana just to work with Black Sherif. He’s The future,” he shared on his official Twitter account on January 20, 2022.



It's no surprise many artistes and music producers are pushing to work with the ‘Second Sermon’ artiste after his song went viral on various social media and music platforms.

One of such icons is Nigeria's music star, Burna Boy, who expressed interest in Black Sherif’s song and finally won himself the opportunity to feature on the remix of 'Second Second' by the budding artiste.



On December 8, 2021, the two artistes released the remix which has already clocked over 1.8 million views on YouTube.



After the release of the remix in December last year, the young Ghanaian rapper, travelled to Nigeria to perform at Burna Boy's concert in Lagos.



Music lovers described the move as a big win for Blacko who has a song with the Grammy award-winning artiste from Nigeria.



The move goes to fulfil Burna's promise to invite Black Sherif on his tour following the release of their song.



