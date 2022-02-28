I’m contesting the Fomena seat in 2024 – Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne cum Socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, intends to contest the 2024 parliamentary seat

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has disclosed her intentions to contest the Fomena seat in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Afia Schwarzenegger paid a visit to her late father’s hometown, Adansi Fomena, as part of burial preparations, where she was treated to a rousing welcome by its inhabitants.



Aside the many observations made during her visit, Afia lamented how the town lacks basic amenities and how it has since been underdeveloped despite the existence of an MP.

Stating that the people from her hometown deserve better, Afia Schwarzenegger shared where she was being mobbed by fans with the caption:



“With the help of God and my personal angel (dad) I'm coming back to contest the Fomena seat in 2024...my people deserves better. Ps: this is how u exit your constituency...No slacking.”



Her post has since received countless positive reactions from social media users.



Among the many activities she undertook during the visit to her hometown, Afia visited her late grandmother’s graveyard.



