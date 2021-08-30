I’m creating jobs for the govt – Blogger Kwadwo Sheldon brags

Source: Rhoda Anima, Contributor

Ghanaian content creator and social media influencer, Kwadwo Sheldon, has stated that he is going to create more jobs for the government in Ghana.

According to him, YouTube is a platform where he makes most of his income therefore he leaving the platform will make him unemployed so he would rather use his content creation abilities to employ more youth in order to reduce unemployment from the system.



“I don’t want to be another statistic in the system, bro, saying the government should give me work. No! I am creating jobs for the government myself," he stated.



The 'Yawa of the day’ and Breakdown' creator emphasized the fact that it has been three years since he quit his 9-to-5 Job at OMG! and creating content on YouTube has been able to sustain his lifestyle to date.



He also, added that being criticized about his works by other people isn’t enough for him to leave YouTube because he has tough skin, therefore, he is going to be a content creator forever and many more would have to endure him for long.



“I left OMG eerrmm about 3 years ago and I have not worked for anyone and I have been able to make a living out of YouTube and because of one comment, I should stop. 'Wu yale'.”



Kwadwo Sheldon, however, noted that it is in his future plans to expand his content creation to other parts of the world.

“It has gotten to a level where I am looking at expanding to other countries,” he asserted.



The pop-culture creator advised other content creators from all backgrounds at the 'Wode Maya Meet and Create' event over the weekend to always stay consistent, build an audience, understand the kind of content creators intend to provide to their audience.



He also added that content creators should be deliberate and must be able to make data-driven decisions whenever they are producing content on any of the social media platforms.



Watch the video below;



