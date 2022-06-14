I’m currently on mental drugs – Afia Schwarzenegger discloses

Afia Schwarzenegger bursts out again

Afia Schwarzenegger opens up on mental struggles



Afia Schwarzenegger fights Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw



She might portray a feisty and fierce nature, particularly during her usual fights in public and on social media, but Afia Schwarzenegger has opened up on one of her toughest secret battles.



The controversial Ghanaian socialite who appears fed up with the numerous controversies she has been caught up with lately, has disclosed that all is not well with her mentally.



Afia, who flared up while addressing her recent banters with the likes of Chairman Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw during an interview with OkayFM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, said;

“They should stop bothering me. You people should just stop. I’m not sound mentally and I have been placed on medication. I have been taking drugs. But I won’t spare anyone who crosses my path. I will fight you with my last strength.”



Afia Schwarzenegger, who has been dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi for defamation, said she will do all it takes to make life unbearable for her detractors.



According to her, she will explore every type of shrine in order to make life a living hell for them.



“Whiles I’m making appearances in court, I will be visiting shrines as well. I’ll visit any type of shrine that will enable me to deal with my detractors. I left home at exactly 2 am to visit the Nogokpo shrine and I didn’t come to joke,” she said.



When asked why she has decided to fight her own battles instead of seeking the face of God, she said;

“God should even stop fighting my battles for me. He is tired of fighting my battles.”



Listen to the audio below:



