I’m disappointed in Tracey Boakye, I don’t like her choice of husband – Lutterodt

George Lutterodt

Marriage and relationship counselor, George Lutterodt has indicated that he is unhappy about the choice Tracey Boakye made for a husband.

Admitting that the actress is old enough to make decisions for herself on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show, Counselor Lutterodt mentioned that the actress has carved a niche for herself with her affluence and hence wondered if the pedestal she has placed herself would not be affected by the kind of person she chose as a husband.



His submission was based on reports that Tracey’s husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, is also a filmmaker.



Speaking in the Twi language, Lutterodt said: “Tracey had an interview with Abeiku Santana. It made me ponder over the wealth of Tracey that was trumpeted. Tracey Boakye’s name alone on a page attracts a lot of eyeballs. She has become a bigger brand so when she mentioned her wealth to Abeiku, all I said was ‘May God give her a husband, a type of husband that is worth her sort so that whatever she is will not come down.”



“I don’t know the husband but I’m told he’s also a Kumawood actor or businessman. But if Tracey has gone to marry this guy based on what I heard her say, I’m not too happy with the choice she has made although is her choice. As a professional marriage counsellor, Tracey Boakye needs to marry but the time is not rife,” he added.



Emitting more in his bid to establish his stance, Lutterodt had some questions for Tracey Boakye who prides herself on being cahs-rich.



“Did Tracey Boakye ask herself: Why do I want to marry? Who do I want to marry? Why do I want to marry who I want to get married to? The level that Tracey Boakye has risen to, per what we see on social media, her marriage should not have been what I was thinking should be and what you just affirmed to me as marriage.

“If it’s marriage, I wish her well but I want her to understand that me, George Lutterodt, I’m disappointed although she is not my family member. Think well before you take a decision to marry,” Lutterodt added.



The actress and artist got married on July 28, 2022, in Kumasi. Dubbed #Francey22, the event was attended by some notable personalities in the arts and entertainment industry.



The ceremony which had filmmaker Kofi Asamoah as the event producer was climaxed with a dinner. On these occasions, the likes of Kwabena Kwabena, Piesie Esther, Brother Sammy, Obaapa Christy performed to entertain the guests who danced their hearts out.











BB