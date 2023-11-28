I’m ever ready to record with you – Akwaboah to Piesie Esther

Musicians Akwaboah Jnr. and Piesie Esther

Revered Ghanaian Highlife singer Akwaboah Jnr. has expressed readiness to collaborate with reigning VGMA gospel artiste of the year Piesie Esther.

This latest development comes after Piesie Esther named Akwaboah as one of the secular musicians she likes and may collaborate with in the near future.



The ‘Wa Ye Mi Yie’ crooner was a guest on Starr Chat with Bola Ray and was asked to name her top five Ghanaian secular musicians and she mentioned “Kuami Eugene, Akwaboah, Kofi Kinaata, KiDi, and Fameye.” She also added Black Sherif.



The singer however indicated that this sort of collaboration may not happen anytime soon because Ghanaians are yet to understand the concept of secular-gospel collaborations.

Responding to Piesie Esther’s list in a tweet, Akwaboah wrote “I’m ever ready.”



Tweeps are anxious to witness the release of this collaboration as they anticipate a monster hit record from the two outstanding Ghanaian musicians.