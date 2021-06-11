I'm facing the biggest public shame ever in my life – Lebene’s husband on Abena Korkor ‘exposé’

Eugene Osafo-Nkansah with his wife during their wedding

Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, the husband of actress Victoria Lebene has described the sexual accusations labelled against him by Abena Korkor and the mockery associated with it as the “biggest public shame ever” he has faced.

Regardless of the gravity of the shame, he takes solace in the fact that his wife has been solidly behind him.



In a post on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Eugene said: “…in the midst of the shame, the public ridicule, the insults, the trolls and the judgements, there’s only one woman who has found the courage to stand by me and doing everything as a wife.”



Sounding metaphorical in the post which came with a picture of his wife grinning cheerfully Eugene continued: “If this is not an Angel, then I don't know who she is, if this is not every man's dream then I don't know what men want. I celebrate you as a symbol of hope that there are still some good, beautiful, hardworking, faithful young woman out there.”



Abena Korkor, a showbiz personality had in a video clip named Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, among the men she has had amorous relationship with. She however stated although she never had sex with Eugene, there were instances he licked her.



A few moments after leveling these accusations, Abena Korkor apologized to Eugene privately via WhatsApp. Eugene, a radio show producer, then showed the message to his show host who also read it on air, a decision that triggered a response from Abena Korkor.



She retorted in a video clip that her apology was not an admission that she lied about her relationship with Eugene, rather, she reckons she should not have gone public with such a piece of sensitive information.

Abena Korkor further said Eugene once professed love to her. She claimed Victoria Lebene’s husband once said he never loved his wife. She also released what she claimed to be a WhatsApp conversation between her and Eugene where the married man was eager to pay her a visit just so they could make love.



Breaking his silence about the matter, Eugene in the post made on June 11 said he was ashamed.



“So many things were said after our marriage and I am ashamed and disappointed in myself for everything that has happened in the past few days. I am strong in the midst of all this because of ONLY one person in my life, my powerful wife, VICTORIA LEBENE MEKPAH now MRS. OSAFO-NKANSAH,” he stated.



So many things were said after our marriage and I am ashamed and disappointed in myself for everything that has happened in the past few days.



I am strong in the midst of all this because of ONLY one person in my life, my powerful wife, VICTORIA LEBENE MEKPAH now MRS. OSAFO-NKANSAH. I was single and wasn’t finding real love. I never knew I would find a permanent place in the heart of one woman but guess what, I chose to marry the forever beautiful Victoria Lebene.

Some said I married a slay queen, some said I like big ass so it will never work and some said I was too broke to marry her. But she came in and changed everything that was said. I stand here today to celebrate a virtuous woman for changing me and every perception surrounding me. What a time to celebrate a wedding anniversary.



I'm facing the biggest public shame ever in my life, But in the midst of the shame, the public ridicule, the insults, the trolls and the judgements, there’s only one woman who has found the courage to stand by me and doing everything as a wife. Today I proudly celebrate you Mrs. Nkansah. If this is not an Angel, then I don't know who she is, if this is not every man's dream then I don't know what men want.



I celebrate you as a symbol of hope that there are still some good, beautiful, hardworking, faithful young woman out there. Please remember my wife in your prayers because she needs it now more than ever. Happy anniversary Victoria, I love you and I always will @victorialebenee .



From Eugene Osafo-Nkansah to my wife, Mrs. Victoria Osafo-Nkansah.......



