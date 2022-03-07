I’m faithful to my husband, so he supports everything I do – Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson and husband

In a conversation with Giovani Caleb on showbiz 360, Stephanie Benson talks about her enviable relations with her husband, the secret to her ageless beauty, and growing up as Ghanaian royalty.

Stephanie Benson is not your typical conservative Ghanian mother with her choice of fashion, delicately intricate tattoos, and bubbly frank talks. On social media, the songstress has gathered a large fanbase for herself and her husband and all their lovey-dovey antics they so proudly share with the rest of us.



“The man is old. He’s 61 years old, and he’s great. I mean, everything works. Trust me on that. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be there. But John is so cool. He’s very accommodating. He loves my energy. He supports everything I do. It’s, only, because I’m faithful to him,” she said.



Aside from being married to the love of her life and managing a successful music career, Stephanie doesn’t seem to have stopped aging at a certain point. And in her usual selfless manner, she shared her secrets with the audience.



“I love spending time with people. I love talking to people. I love communicating. I love learning. I want to learn something new every day. So I’m always talking to different people. And I think that’s what keeps me young.

“I don’t like beefing with people. If I feel you are bad blood, I’ll cut you off very quickly. I don’t even waste time talking. You’re done! And that it. And I move on because that way it makes life easy. You shouldn’t keep people around you that are not good for you. It’s that simple.”





Stephanie Benson hails from the Ashanti region, precisely Ahenema Kokoben, where her mother ruled as the queen-mother. She disclosed her identiy and stool name as Akua Ohenewaa Asianim Akotkre Akuaso Hemaa.