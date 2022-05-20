0
I’m famous but broke - 2sure cries out

Fri, 20 May 2022

One of the most popular contestants of the 6th edition of TV3’s Date Rush show, Nuhu Mohammed popularly known as 2sure has disclosed the struggles he is currently facing after his ‘infamous’ fame on the date rush platform.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, he indicated that one of the most painful things in this world is to be famous and broke, an experience he is currently facing.

According to him, despite the fame, he is very broke and going through a lot but he will not give up on his dream to become a mainstream artiste in Ghana.

He however besieged Ghanaians to support him by listening to his music and subscribe to his YouTube channel and enjoy his music and other content.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
