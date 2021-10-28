I’m fully aware Davido dominated my song, it's intentional – Darkovibes

• Fans assert that more spotlight was thrown at Davido in the Je’ mappelle song

• Davido sang longer verses than Darkovibes in the song



• Darkovibes has released a latest banger featuring Davido



Ghanaian afrobeat singer, Darkovibes has disclosed that it was a well-structured plan to allow Davido dominate his latest banger, ‘Je mappelle’.



Following the release of the song, there have been several concerns from fans with regards to how Davido somewhat overshadowed Darkovibes in the song.



It is the case that many individuals even project Davido as the sole owner of that particular song.

But touching on these assertions, Darkovibes in an interview with Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar said;



“That was the whole point, it was intentional. Comparison is a thief of joy. He was supposed to dominate my song. It was a collaboration and the reason why I put Davido in there was for him to dominate the song and throw light on me. I’m upcoming as hell and Davido is up there."



When asked whether Davido charged for the feature, Darkovibes said;



“Adeleke? How will a whole Mr. Adeleke charge me for a feature? We are talking about the 30 billion gang boss."





Watch the video below







