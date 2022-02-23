I'm getting more shows and cash - Camidoh honestly reveals

Camidoh, Musician

‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker, Camidoh, born Raphael Kofi Attachie, has revealed that he is getting more shows than he used to.

According to the singer and songwriter, his recent hit songs have made him one of the most sought-after artistes in the Ghana music scene currently.



Speaking on the Kastle Drive Time Show with Amansan Krakye, Camidoh expressed his gratitude to his management for the efforts they’ve been putting into his career.



“Honestly, I think I’m doing a lot more shows than I was doing before, so obviously more money is coming through,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

He continued, “I’m so thankful to my team and management for getting me a lot of platforms to showcase my talent.



“I’ve always been paid for my shows, I’ve always been working, so I see it to be my work, and I don’t see it as a lot of money,” he concluded.