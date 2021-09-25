I’m grateful to Media Excel and DaveJoy - Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has noted that she is will never speak evil of Media Excel and Dave Joy her former managers.

The musician told Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that she is grateful to her former management team because their contributions have brought her to where she os today.



Joyce Blessing started that she will forever be grateful to the former managers for the role they played in her career as a musician.



Joyce Blessing said she wants to focus on her craft and give her fans the best of he, and that is something she will not compromise.

‘The truth is that all those moments we were worming together, I was 100% involved at DaveJoy. We did a lot together, and I will not speak ill of him or any other person who came into my life. I will never say that working with DaveJoy was bad. Starting from Media Excel, ai am grateful to all of them for what they have done for me. Their efforts brought me this far. I am good, and I appreciate them. I also have my peace of mind now,” she added.



Meanwhile, she has added that whatever that happened to her was for a purpose and for the will of God to be fulfilled.



She indicated she had learnt lessons from the past, and it is good for her to live her life the best way that suits her vision.