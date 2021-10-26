I’m happy Shatta Wale is in custody, God has punished him – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Over the past few days, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been in the news.

Following his fake gun attack, the popular Dancehall artiste, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has been talked about all over the country.



Protesting the menace of fake prophecies, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr faked an attack on him on Monday, October 18 but later turned himself in to the police on Tuesday after they declared him wanted.



He has since been remanded in police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



While most people have called for his release, a lot of people have said that the laws of the land should deal with him and his punishment should serve as a deterrent to other artistes.



One person who seems happy with Shatta Wale’s ordeal is fellow artiste and radio presenter Blakk Rasta.



The Reggae artiste has not seen eye to eye with the Dancehall artiste since 2016.

On Entertainment 360 with Tony Best on Saturday, October 23, Blakk Rasta said he was really happy Shatta Wale is in police custody.



He told the host the law should deal with Shatta Wale and he should be shown no mercy.



“I am really happy he is in police custody, no one is above the law. It’s his punishment, God has punished Shatta Wale,” he said.



Blakk Rasta revealed on the show that Shatta Wale once asked him to go on his knees and beg him before he will agree on a collaboration with him.



