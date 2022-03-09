I’m happy to be battling Kelvyn Boy - Camidoh discloses

Camidoh, Musician

Ghana’s most sought-after Afro-pop artiste, Camidoh, has expressed excitement for battling Kelvyn Boy for the most streamed music across music streaming platforms.

During an interview with NY DJ on Y102.5 FM’s “Ryse n Shyne”, Camidoh described Kelvyn Boy as “my brother”, whiles he shared how proud he was to see a Ghanaian dominating music streaming sites as compared to previous times.



According to him, the competition for the top spots by Ghanaian artistes means everything to him.



“To be honest, Kelvyn Boy is my brother for life. I’m also happy to be seeing that as well. Over the years, it’s been like Nigerian tracks and other African tracks dominating our (Ghanaian) Apple Music for the top 100 and all that. So I’m definitely happy to see that two Ghanaians and more occupying 1 to 5 on the list,” he said.

“It’s cool and very beautiful because that’s all that matters. At the end of the day, after streaming my song, you stream his (Kelvyn Boy) song and other Ghanaians. It’s cool, and that’s all we need as Ghanaians,” he added.



Camidoh’s latest hit, “Sugarcane”, topped the “Top 100 Apple Music” with over 6million streams as published by the Apple Music Chart in February.