I’m heavy on investment to avoid poverty – Yaw Tog

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has said he is investing more than purchasing at this time of his life to avoid destitution.

Asked if, after two or three years of being a hitmaking musician, he has bought properties, Tog said: “I’m just doing investments. The reason is, if you live in a prodigal way and the money finishes, what will you do? This is why the money I’ve made, so far, is in the bank.”



“I also have two businesses on the side that also help me,” he was quick to add.



The ‘Fake Ex’ hitmaker claimed these businesses are doing well and pay him handsomely just like the music.



“They make me money only that I don’t touch it. I’ve taken my attention off that.”



The 19-year-old Ghanaian entrepreneur also revealed that at the moment, his mother, Joyce Mensah, manages his businesses on his behalf.

“My mother handles my businesses because I trust her not to cheat me, unlike an outsider. Even if she takes funds without my knowledge, it won’t be something that’ll destroy the business. In fact, she’s my mother, so, it’s no problem. A friend doing the same may cause a fight.”



Earlier in the interview on the Zion Felix YouTube platform, Tog revealed he’s planning on acquiring a house in Accra after getting one in Kumasi.



“It’s not easy but it must be done,” he admitted.



The 2021 Senior High School graduate said he intends to buy and not build because he doesn’t have time and “it’s to house the family. I just want to make my family proud.”