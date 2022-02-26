I'm homeless, help me rent an apartment - Shatta Wale's mother begs Ghanaians

Shatta Wale with his mom

Mother of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah better known as Shatta Mama has appealed to the general public that she needs money to rent an apartment.

According to Shatta Mama, two weeks ago she was evicted from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale claimed to have bought for her six years ago by the landlady.



Speaking with Hotfmghana.com, the overly dejected mother of the self-acclaimed dancehall king indicated strenuously that she is currently homeless and the only option she has is to appeal to the general public to help her rent a new apartment:

" Yes, I have been evicted from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale got for me... Almost two weeks now I have nowhere to stay...I'm currently homeless...All attempts to reach Shatta Wale to settle the debts the Landlady claims I'm owing have proved unsuccessful".Shatta Mama told Hotfmghana.com



A teary Shatta Mama astonishingly added that, "Since my Son is not helping me, I will please appeal to the general public to help me rent a new apartment. They can either give me money to rent or can dash me an apartment. I only need a place to call my home. The embarrassment is too much."