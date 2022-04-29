I’m honoured with the good reception from Ghanaians - Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian hip-hop artiste

Kwesi Arthur, the Ground Up pop star has expressed his excitement at the overwhelming response from Ghanaians for his maiden album, “Son of Jacob”.

Kwesi Arthur released his much-anticipated premiere album on Friday, April 22 after a satisfying listening party session on the eve of the released date. The record has been in the works for almost four years as indicated by the rapper until he took to social media to announce the release earlier this month as Ghanaians waited eagerly and grew impatient.



However, the wait appeared to be worthwhile as Ghanaians and fans across other parts of the world have been fascinated, tagging the project as legendary.



In an interview on Y107.9 FM’s “Drye of Your Lyfe” radio show, he said “It’s been five days I released the album and the love is really crazy. The reception so far has been wild. I’m just honored by how people are loving my album.”

Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ is a 15-track album with features ranging from Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold, NSG, and Bigg Homie Flee among other acts. Already-released singles ‘Baajo’ ft. Joeboy, ‘Winning’ ft. Vic Mensa and ‘Celebrate’ ft. Teni also made the cut to complete the GroundUp signee’s final body of work.



The album currently leads the chart for the ‘Top 5 Most- streamed new albums on Audiomack.