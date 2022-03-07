I'm in a bestie relationship with Ahuofe Patri - Kweku Darlington

Source: Hot FM

Ghanaian musician, Kweku Darlington has revealed that he is in a bestie relationship with popular Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as "Ahuofe Patri".

Speaking in an exclusive interview on 'JukeBox' - an entertainment show hosted by award-winning hostess, Nana Adwoa and DJ Extra on Atinka TV, Kweku Darlington who was on the show to promote his newest single,' Baabi Awu' acknowledged his best friend for inspiring the music.



" I took inspiration from my bestie Ahuofe Patri...I just looked up to the kind of person she is and did the song," he noted.



According to the 'Sika Aba Fie' hitmaker, even though he loves the 'Boys Kasa' actress, he is for now in a bestie relationship with her.



When asked by Nana Adwoa Annan if he has any intentions of marrying Ahuofe Patri, Kweku Darlington said:" I can't tell for now".

"Baabi Awu" is a great record guaranteed to thrill anyone who hears and vibe to it. Kweku Darlington really infused some unique and genuine creativity in his vocals. The music video which is currently on Youtube features 'Ahuofe Patri".



Watch excerpts of the interview below



