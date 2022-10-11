1
I’m in good terms with my friend who snatched my wife – Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone LD .png Reggie Rockstone

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Reginald Yaw Asante Osei known by his stage name Reggie Rockstone has said after several years of enduring pain, there is no bad blood between him and a friend who snatched his wife from him.

“For your information, today I still speak to the guy and I speak with the lady too. It didn’t go well with their relationship though," Reggie Rockstone told Agyemang on TV XYZ in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

According to the Hiplife Grandpapa, the only opportunity he had in life was to put this story in a piece of music which featured KK Fosu at the time dubbed 'Ah'.

Speaking on the reason behind his song, Reggie Rockstone noted that, “the story was about my life; my wife and my very good friend who were dating behind me in Ghana."

Motivating himself and other folks who have suffered similar instances on TV XYZ, Reggie Rockstone advised “God works in mysterious ways and those who know me know I am happily married. I’ve been married for a long time. At times, how God makes things, you would never understand.”

“If it had not happened that way, I may not have met my new wife. So pray whenever you go into circumstances," he urged.

