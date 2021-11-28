I’m in love with Otumfour but he has refused to give me attention – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger in love with Asantehene

Afia Schwarzenegger wants to bear Otumfour a child



Popular Ghanaian comedienne cum socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has established that she has done everything humanly possible to grab the attention of Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II but to no avail.



Afia who claim to have fallen ‘hopelessly’ in love with the Asante ruler said it is her wish that the King of the Asante Kingdom would give her audience.



Highlighting her concerns in an interview with UTV’s Abeiku Santana, Afia Schwarzenegger said it is her utmost wish that Otumfour could grant her an opportunity to bear him a child.



“I’ve always wanted to bear a child for Otumfour. I’m in love with him I have been in love with him for a long time now. Even before I turned 40. This is an issue dear to my heart. Anytime I kneel down to pray, this is one of my prayer points. Someone should tell him that I love him. I really do. I have a crush on him and I want to have a baby for him but he has ignored my requests.”

When told that her request is somewhat impossible adding that the man in question is totally out of her league, Afia Schwarzenegger said;



“What is impossible? Is he not a man? Doesn’t he produce sperms? So far as he is not dead, it is possible.”



