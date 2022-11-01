'I’m in the bedroom, come and tell me' - Bridget Otoo responds to husband's avocado tweet

When Bridget Otoo's husband tweeted about avocado pears, it looked like just another tweet from the lecturer and transport economist.
It was receiving traction from people who could relate to the post that read: "It’s OK to break up with your partner when you find out he/she doesn’t eat avocados."
Little could anyone phantom that he could be throwing shade at his wife, who is also a broadcaster.
When Bridget noticed, she fired a response accusing him of bringing the issue to Twitter and directing him where to find her and tell her to the face.
"… you are doing it on Twitter? I’m in the bedroom, come and tell me," she tweeted, quoting her husband's post.
Find the tweet exchange below:
… you are doing it on twitter? I’m in the bedroom, come and tell me https://t.co/rml2CzIj7m— BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) October 31, 2022
