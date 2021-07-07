I’m inspired by Nii Okai and Diana Hamilton’s songs – Tsatsu Tsikata

Tsatsu Tsikata is a legal practitioner and a former GNPC boss

Renowned legal practitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata has expressed his undying love for gospel artistes Nii Okai and Diana Hamilton.



According to him, these two gospel musicians have a way of speaking to his heart through their songs which he has described as motivational.



Speaking in an interview with CiTi TV monitored by GhanaWeb Mr. Tsikata said:

“On my last birthday, Nii Okai did a special rendition of ‘Moko Be’ which he sent to me, and I am looking forward to the July one, the new ‘Moko Be’. I am touched by that, but I am also excited at how a song literally conquered the world. Because that song is sung not just in churches in Ghana but all over the world. Diana Hamilton is another person whose recent song has really ministered to us because Grace is what it’s all about. And I think that we all get lifted by that kind of ministration.”



With respect to secular songs, the legal luminary named M.anifest’s ‘Maka a Maka’ as his favourite.



He added that rappers should be applauded for the way they play around with words to form a masterpiece.



“I admire the way rap musicians do their lyrics and in different languages, and I think you see that with some of his other peers also, and I think that is fantastic, and we ought to be excited by all these talents that we have around us. My son’s 'Maka Maka' is my favourite,” he noted.



