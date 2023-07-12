2
‘I’m just going to take a chill pill’ – Mzbel sips wine, dismisses rape reports in Nigel Gaisie saga

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician Mzbel has finally responded to reports about a purported relationship she had with Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel.

The ’16 years’ singer said something happened between herself and Gaisie but that it was nothing of a sexual nature and that it had been resolved thanks to intervention by some politicians.

Under cross-examination by Counsellor Lutterodt on last Saturday’s United Showbiz show, Mzbel said it was time that the entire episode be laid to rest because Gaisie has apologized over the incident.

“I’m not going to say anything, so I’m just going to take a chill pill,” she reacted when asked about the episode. “Counsellor please don’t push me to places I don’t want to go, it will bring up a lot of things,” she added when pressed by the fellow guest.

Lutterodt said the issues between the two (Mzbel and Gaisie) was still unclear and that it was time Mzbel states her side because Gaisie had done same months back on the same show.

“Something happened, I wasn’t happy, I reported it to elders in the NDC, they called us and spoke to us. It is not rape,” Mzbel stressed.

