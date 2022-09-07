I'm looking for that one hit song that will take me global - Empress Gifty

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty has said the one thing she hasn't done in the music industry is producing a hit song that will take her around the world.

In a video shared on Facebook by Ghana Weekend, she conveyed that she is currently working on some great songs she has put together with some producers.



"I want that one song that will take me globally. I am currently working on a lot of songs with some great producers outside and in Ghana as well.



"I'm praying that one of them will give me the dreaming I'm looking for," she said while at Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ Festival.



Delving deeper into other conversations, the songstress answered why she retaliates whenever her lifestyle was attacked or questioned.



According to Empress Gifty, she isn't a perfect being to ignore the pain she experiences when people say mean things about her.



She disclosed that she tackles those issues head-on rather than pretend she is okay.

“When asked why she goes hard at her detractors, the ‘Adom’ singer said: “that is me, that is my character. I need not to fake. I am a real person.



“When I am hurt, I am not Holy Spirit, I am not the Holy Ghost. I am a human being. Just as you get an orgasm, I also get an orgasm,” she said.



