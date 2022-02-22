I'm making more money than most artistes - Nero X

Nero X

‘Osey’ hitmaker, Nero X has claimed that he’s making more money on digital platforms than most artistes whose songs enjoy regular airplay

“Now everything is digital so if I tell you how much I’m making you’d be shocked cos I’m making more money than those you’d hear regularly on radio,” he told Amansan Krakye.



The Takoradi-born artiste revealed that nowadays promoting a song has changed from moving from one radio station to the other as done in the past.



“The way of promoting songs is now different a bit as compared to previously so now we don’t do it loud like we used to roam from radio stations,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

“So whether you think I’m here or not I think I’m doing me and I have to do me so I’m doing it cos people are online enjoying my works,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



Nero X born Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng released his first chart-topping song ‘Osey’ in 2015 and he’s currently promoting his two singles ‘Shame’ and ‘Ayekoo’.