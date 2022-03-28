1
I’m no more satisfied by money – Burna Boy

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Nigerian Musician Burna Boy says he’s no more satisfied by money.

The musician who is now known to have sold shows in several parts of Europe says the work and making his fans happy is what spurs him on.

Burna Boy has made enough money for himself that making money does not move him anymore.

Burna Boy made this known in a series of tweets.

However, he indicated that he has been the highest-paid African musician in the history of African music and does not care if people believe that fact or not.

“I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my Truth but it Doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest-paid artist in the History of African music. Believe it or not,” he said.

