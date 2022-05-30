I’m not a celebrity in the Ghanaian music industry yet - Kweku Darlington

Kumasi-based rapper, Kweku Darlington

Kweku Darlington, a Kumasi-based rapper, has disclosed that he has not gotten to the time and level where he should be regarded as a celebrity in the Ghanaian music industry.

Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the ‘Sika Kankan’ crooner revealed that it is the fans that mostly put such accolades on him.



“Personally I have not gotten to the time where people should celebrate me because I’m just in my second year so I’ve not gotten to that celebrity level yet,” he remarked.



“But it’s the fans out there who have made us feel that way but I’m not happy about it because personally, I don’t want to live that kind of life,” he continued.

“But then it’s rather the fans who put such accolades on us like celebrity and legend but I’m still fresh after just two years in the music industry,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



After emerging with his smash hit song ‘Sika Aba Fie’ about two years ago he was able to get several nominations in the 3Music Awards and the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).