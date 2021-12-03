‘I’m not a dada ba, I am the dada’ - Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene and label mate KiDi

Kuami Eugene claims to serve a different audience from KiDi

Kuami Eugene says he didn’t come into the music industry as a ‘dada ba’



Kuami Eugene has said he can get close to five ambassadorial deals



Kuami Eugene has distinguished his brand as one that is different from his label mate KiDi. According to him, this is so because they serve different audiences.



The singer, songwriter and producer Eugene Marfo, popularly referred to as Kuami Eugene made the controversial statement in an interview with DJ Slim on ABN’s Radio 1.



According to fans the artiste stating that he serves different masses and isn’t a spoilt kid i.e. ‘dada ba’ but is the daddy or ‘dada,’ was him referring to his label mate KiDi.

“I didn’t come as a dada ba so I won’t come and act like one, I am the dada,” he said.



The artiste boldly stated that he can accumulate more than five ambassadorial deals simultaneously because the masses see him as their very own and investors are looking for a brand that represents the young people.



“I don’t think so. Our brand meets when it comes to the youth because I have been on international shows with him. But what makes my brand a little different from him is the masses.



"I’m known as the son of all the people. Ray, why am I able to get more than five endorsement deals to myself? When the brand is for young people, girls, boys, and energy, you can pick Kuami.



He disclosed that he did not position his brand to get more deals because he didn’t come as the son of the rich, so he won’t act like one.