I’m not a gospel artiste – Fameye

Ghanaian Musician, Fameye

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known in music circles as Fameye, has explained why he keeps releasing songs that seem like gospel songs despite not identifying as a gospel artiste.

For as long as Fameye has been known in the music industry, his songs always seem to be talking about life or in a way, talking to God and especially with his new song ‘Praise’, the singer had a lot of fans thinking he was officially delving into gospel music.



Speaking on the Mid-Morning Radio Show with host, Rev. Erskine on Y107.9FM, he clarified that he is not a gospel artiste but it is fair to say he is doing gospel music because gospel basically talks about the truth and that is what his songs are all about.



“If you look at it critically, I’m a gospel artiste but officially, I’m just a musician,” he said.

Fameye explained that with his latest song ‘Praise’, he did not even think of it as a gospel song because he was only talking about himself and the things he would want to do for himself in life.



“The choir coming to sing is an idea that I’ve always wanted to do but I didn’t have the right song so for this very song, I thought about it and sent it to a friend and he gave me the idea to do something like that,” he explained.