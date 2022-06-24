0
I’m not a lazy artiste, Ghanaians don’t like good music – Deon Boakye

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Musician Deon Boakye has suggested that he has not been able to make a name for himself because Ghanaians don’t like good music.

He said the perception that he is a lazy artiste is neither here nor there because he has produced several good songs that have not received the needed attention.

Deon believes that if his music is given the needed attention, he will become big in Ghana and will be able to enter the international music scene with ease.

The artiste made this known in a tweet while sharing his song with his followers.

“Siaaa Who be Lazy artiste ?!!! You guys nor Dey push good music but Bad agenda Nkoaaa,” he said in a tweet.

Deon Boakye has received massive support in the music industry, especially from Samini who believes in his potential, however, not much has been seen of the artiste in recent times.

