I'm not afraid of death, the only thing I'm afraid of is poverty - Peter Psquare

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Peter of Psquare has said he is not afraid of death but poverty.

He said this in an interview with Nancy Isime on The Nancy Isime Show.

Mr P stated that he has experienced poverty before hence his decision not to be poor for the rest of his life.

Narrating his ordeal, he said that he and his family which comprised of his parents, four boys and two girls were living in a one bedroom house when a bulldozer came to demolished the property.

He further said that all efforts to beg for an extension so they find another place to relocate to proved futile as the new owners weren't forthcoming.

